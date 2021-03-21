Visuals 03.18.21

GIL FAMILY ART SHOES
If you know the Gil-Silva family, then you know their love of basketball through their nonprofit Gil Basketball Academy. During the pandemic, they’ve taken that love and paired it with their love of art, hand painting old basketball shoes they have around in the house, with dad Jose Gil passing on techniques he learned as an applied arts major at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. The shoes are on display (virtually) at the Monterey Museum of Art from March 19-May 23. montereyart.org
ENID BAXTER RYCE
Enid Baxter Ryce is a force in the art world, coordinating all art, music and community events at the CSU Monterey Bay at Salinas City Center until 2020, while also working as professional artist. As an artist, she works in different mediums and various formats, from intimate watercolor paintings inspired by life at home with her kids to large-format acrylic and oil landscapes commissioned by local hospitals. She specializes in translating history and science through the lens of art, like a true inter-disciplinarian. Keep up-to-date with all her latest projects (both in art and filmmaking) on her website. There is a lot in the works. enidryce.com
