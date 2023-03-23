Visuals 03.23.23

MARY HILL
Photographer Mary Hill was born in Texas and moved to Carmel in 1988. Her exhibit, The Silence in Details and Quiet Places, can be seen now until March 30 at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Carmel (a reception will be held at 1pm Saturday, March 25). As a former travel agent, Hill has had the opportunity to travel to some of the most beautiful places in the world. She believes that she lives in the most beautiful of them all. In photography, her focus has been on details, as well as the appreciation of the world around her. Since 2001, Hill has had several solo exhibitions: at the Pacific Grove Art Center, the Carmel Mission and The Sea Ranch Lodge. Currently, Hill has 32 images at CHOMP, nine at the Triton Museum of Art in Santa Clara and three at the Monterey Museum of Art. The above piece is titled “The Light from Within.” [AP]
KIRA CARRILLO CORSER
Kira Carrillo Corser is the show curator for Fragile Planet-Sacred Earth, a group exhibit at the Marjorie Evans Gallery at Sunset Cultural Center, on display until April 30. Her piece, “I Still Have Hope: Climate Change,” a photograph on watercolor paper with pastels and pencils is shown above. A project of Compassionate Arts – a coalition with 2,000 people promoting the environment, health and wellness – the exhibit brings together concerned artists interested in art that promotes the wonder and awe of our planet while sharing facts and solutions to climate changes happening now. “The scientists I work with have told me that artists can impact people in ways that scientists can’t. Facts don’t always reach the heart, try art,” Carrillo Corser says. The gallery can be accessed 10am-4pm Monday through Friday. Masks are strongly encouraged. [AP]
