Visuals 03.24.22

DAAIM DANISH
Daaim Danish is a 42-year-old Black artist from Los Angeles, who is presenting his works for the first time and chose to do so on the Monterey Peninsula. His work is urban, modern, abstract art. The paintings are 15-10 years old and were kept under the artist’s bed for all of those years. From now until May 16, they will be on display in The Miller Adobe (580 Calle Principal, Monterey). Danish will be in town for the exhibit opening from 6pm-9pm on Friday, March 25. The show is open by appointment only, so contact Helena Banjavcic at (646) 301-8858 or helena.banjavcic1992@gmail.com to see it.
NORO PARTIDO
Noro Partido and Heidi Hybl, with whom she shares the space now at Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel), are two artists practicing kanso. Kanso means simplicity, purity. Rooted in the Japanese tradition, kanso aligns with minimalist tendencies that can be applied to one’s lifestyle as well as to art. It is a reminder to simplify, to scrape away the unnecessary clutter. The artworks presented in the current exhibit exemplify this concept – Hybl through oils on canvas and Partido, through monotypes on paper. Partido admires the Japanese aesthetic and aspires to capture the essence of her subject. She embraces the visual arts to create abstract scenes of possibilities, adventures, or pensiveness. She creates vignettes scaled back to fields of color. The show is up until April 4.
