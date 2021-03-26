Visuals 03.25.21

REBECCA KOURY
Rebecca Koury works in layers. From afar, her work can appear monochromatic with hints of other colors mixed in. But if you look closer, the painting unravels. A bright orange work can contain streaks of blues, whites and deep purples. Or maybe you’ll notice stark white rigid lines that cut sharply against a block of bright yellow or a faint gray pattern appearing from thin and thick layers of blues and reds. Think Mark Rothko, but more intimate and approachable. And unlike a Rothko, you can view her work locally at galleries such as Gallery Mar. See her current and past work on her website, rebeccakoury.com
BRYAN GAGE
If you’ve passed by the Weekly in the past year, you’ll see that the north side of the building is adorned by Squid, our all-knowing columnist. You can thank muralist Bryan Gage for attempting Squid’s likeness. When his work is not being featured at indoor venues like the Pacific Grove Art Center or the Boys and Girls Club of Salinas, many of Gage’s big, bold, colorful pieces can be safely seen at a distance as they adorn various walls in Monterey County. Some venues (besides the Weekly office) include a wall of Sand City’s Public Works Department, the Starbucks located on Lighthouse Avenue in Monterey. Keep up at instagram.com/gage.artdesign
