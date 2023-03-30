Visuals 03.30.23

WILLIAM EATMON
The featured artist for the month of April at the Venture Gallery in Monterey is Pebble Beach-based William Eatmon (on display through April, 10am-6pm daily, except Tuesdays). His show, Angels, comprises 10 original paintings that take the traditional view of angels, showing a plethora of wings and biblical symbols. “Look back in your life and remember an experience where you could have been in a serious situation, but a stranger appeared and helped you out of this situation never to be seen again,” the artist statement reads. “You may have never acknowledged this event to anyone nor related it to an angel intervention.” Eatmon’s invitation is to think about it now as a possible angel intervention. [AP]
PAT HATHAWAY
An exhibit of 70 historic images (1885-2010) and a collection of cameras representing the evolution of photography (1890-2010) from the Pat Hathaway Collection is on display through April 27 at the Pacific Grove Art Center. Hathaway, raised in Pacific Grove, assembled one of California’s largest privately held image collections, with over 80,000 photographs and ephemera, mostly of the Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley, dating back to the 1850s. He also focused on his own passion for photography; his first exhibition was held at the Pacific Grove Art Center in 1968. About 470,000 of his own images are now part of a collection preserved in the vaults of the Monterey County Historical Society. Its executive director, James Perry, gives a free presentation at PGAC at 2pm on Saturday, April 1, titled: “Monterey County History: Through the Lens of Pat Hathaway.” [AP]
