Visuals 03.31.22

GERADO ZEMBRANO
Zembrano’s fondest memory is when he was 7, living in Sand City, and his younger cousin came to visit from San Diego and brought him a large pack of Crayola crayons. Even then, his family knew that he was born to draw. Zembrano has been drawing since he can remember, but only in April 2017 was he inspired to start painting and pushing his art skills further. In 2021, he was the youngest of the 70 artists showcased in the Monterey County Artists Studio, and now he debuts in Carmel where his work now hangs at Wine Bank (located at 26135 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Suite B-4, Carmel; 293-8349, winebankbar.com; open Wednesday-Saturday). Visit saatchiart.com/gzambranoart to see his work online. [AP]
ABI MUSTAPHA
The above piece is titled “Cool Guy,” and it is created by Abi Mustapha, a Santa Cruz-based artist featured in the exhibit Alma Sagrada: Cultivando Ritmos Naturales (Sacred Soul: Cultivating Natural Rhythms) that opens on Wednesday, April 6 at Pajaro Valley Arts (37 Sudden St., Watsonville). Mustapha is known for her “emotive portraits,” as she calls them. “When I add color it becomes a contrasting element that shifts my internal narrative about what it means to be human in a world socially defined by polarity,” she wrote in describing her technique. Visit abimustapha.com for more on the artist; pvarts.org for the show. [AP]
