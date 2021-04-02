Visuals 04.01.21

MONTEREY PENINSULA ART FOUNDATION
Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation will “softly open,” featuring the works of various local artists. There will be paintings, prints, photography, greeting cards, glass, jewelry and ceramic pieces on display made by 30 artists. The show opens Friday April 2 from 11am-5pm, and hours for now are 11am-5pm Friday-Sunday only, with increased safety practices due to Covid-19. They remain cautious, and hope to remain open “full-time if allowed after that.” 425 Cannery Row, Monterey. 655-1267, mpaf.org
ANGELICA MURO
Angelica Muro holds degrees from Mills College and San Jose State University and she puts them to good use. She is the director of the Visual and Public Art Gallery at CSU Monterey Bay, as well as the chair and professor of integrated media and photography in CSUMB’s VPA Department. But when she’s not teaching photography or media analysis, she’s creating. Her recent exhibitions include Photo ID at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and Chico & Chang: A Look at the Impact of Latino and Asian Cultures on California’s Visual Landscape at the Intersection for the Arts in San Francisco. Keep up with her projects at angelicamuro.com
