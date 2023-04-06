Visuals 04.06.23

KATIE SIMPSON
The Pathways exhibit by the Emerging Artist Alliance of Monterey is still on display at The Pearl Works coworking space in Monterey until August. The show includes art by Kristen Slavick, Erin Mitchell Harwayne, Jonanna Keefe, Katie Simpson (the piece above is titled “Our River”) and others. The exhibit is free; vaccination verification required. Simpson is a local artist and art educator. Her work includes a combination of various printmaking techniques, collage, sculpture, installation, drawing, painting and photography. “My work focuses on natural environments and various human relationships to them,” she wrote on her website. “Working along these lines leads me toward an understanding of the ways people interact with and remember our time in nature, and this artistic exploration crosses many disciplines.” [AP]
SEASIDE FIRE STATION
This 35-by-9-foot mural is located on an outside wall of the Seaside Fire Station located at 1635 Broadway Avenue. The project was initiated by the city of Seaside’s public art program. La Neta Murals, a crew of five from the Monterey Bay area, was selected from a pool of 13 applicants. An official unveiling took place on March 2. A depiction of Martin Luther King Jr. was chosen because he exemplifies change and hope. The scope of the project included celebrating the culture and history of Seaside, its connection to Fort Ord, its residents and the fire department. The mural also features the American flag, a logo of the fire department, a fire truck and the motto: “Service Above Self.” [AP]
