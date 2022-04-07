RUDY JIMENEZ
Mixed media artist Rudy Jimenez is part of Urban Arts Collaborative in Salinas (21 Soledad St., Suite C), and is the group’s food justice organizer. His new exhibit is titled “Matrix of Nature.” It includes an installation of nature and organic vegetables, photography, visual journals, small mixed-media mandalas and Jimenez’s journey in becoming an organic farmer from 2015 to the present. Other works include a mural collaboration with local artists and there will be an area where people can tag. There will also be a pressed juice display as an interactive piece where participants can learn about Jimenez’s next venture in organic pressed juice. [AP]
MARGARET RINKOVSKY
The Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel presents “Mountains and Waters without End,” with artists Margaret Rinkovsky and Jan Wagstaff celebrating western landscape. Comprising approximately 24 paintings, the exhibit will include recent work by Rinkovsky and Wagstaff and investigates the relationship between abstraction and landscape painting, the effects of photography on landscapes and the examination of the materiality in painting. Rinkovsky is a painter currently living in Santa Cruz. Her paintings and drawings are referential to landscapes. For this artist, nature serves as the stimulus for her oeuvre, not as a literal reflection but as a private and personal interpretive experience. The exhibit can be seen Wednesday through Saturday from noon-4 pm through May 14, or by appointment. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.