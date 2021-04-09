Visuals 04.08.21

MANUELLO PAGANELLI
Through his camera, Carmel-based fine art photographer Manuello Paganelli explores complex topics such as the U.S. relationship with Cuba and small, under-covered groups and communities like Black cowboys. This is no easy feat, but what would you expect from someone who was mentored by and friends with the legend, the late Ansel Adams? Paganelli talks about his past work and his most current project, “The Pandemic Roadtrip,” in an artist talk hosted by Center for Photographic Art on Thursday, April 8 from 3-4pm. The virtual talk is free for CPA members and $10 for nonmembers. Find out more at photography.org. His work is also represented by the Weston Gallery in Carmel, and Obscura Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
NATALIA CORAZZA
Artist Natalia Corazza was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula. Coming from a Colombian-American upbringing, her work explores a variation of subjects from Latinx identity to Colombian country life and landscape, to various forms of magical realism. Her more recent work depicts a creation of environments and images that examine forces beyond the laws of nature and scientific study. Corazza’s work will be on display at The Reef (1900 Fremont Blvd., Seaside) starting April 15 through May. Keep up with her projects an instagram.com/naticorazza or nataliacorazza.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.