Visuals 04.13.23

EMILY FISHER
The 2023 Members’ Juried Exhibition is on display at the Center for Photographic Art (inside Sunset Cultural Center in Carmel) until May 14. The jurors selected 45 images for the gallery exhibition from a pool of nearly 2,200 entries submitted by photographers throughout the U.S. and around the world. The above work, titled “Peacock” (2022), is by Emily Fisher. Fisher is a New York-based photographer. She has worked in painting, drawing, jewelry and pottery, but has been concentrating on photography in recent years. She photographs people, animals, landscapes and lifestyle. [AP]
NORO PARTIDO
The Carmel Art Association welcomes spring and opens its doors to new exhibitions for the month of April. Local artists Heidi Hybl and Noro Partido display abstract oil paintings and prints in their show titled Datsuzoku. The duo continues their exploration of the seven pillars of Japanese aesthetics known as wabi-sabi within their own artistic practices. Last year, they concentrated on producing work inspired by Kanso, a term used to encompass simplicity and essential form. This year, they focus on Datsuzoku – an exploration of creative freedom. Partido’s creative process emphasizes action and response – atmosphere, water and landscape are recurring themes. An artist talk happens at 2pm Saturday, April 22. On display until May 1. [AP]
