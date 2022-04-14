Visuals 04.14.22

EMILE NORMAN
Emile Norman moved to Big Sur in 1946 and there leaned in to developing his signature style of sculpture and mosaic. In a house high on a ridge above the Big Sur valley, which itself became a lasting piece of his artwork, Norman drew inspiration from the natural world around him. Using epoxy and wood inlay, he created unique and intriguing works like those seen above, displayed in a gallery in the artist’s home. While Norman did not typically share much about his technique, he was the subject of a 2006 PBS documentary titled Emile Norman: By His Own Design. The film will be shown Saturday, April 24 at the Henry Miller Library (40603 Highway 1, Big Sur), followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. Get to know this local artist – reserve tickets at bit.ly/EmileNormanMovieNight. [TCL]
RICK VERBANEC
“Proud Bearcat” by Pebble Beach-based Rick Verbanec was among the pieces displayed at Tiny Treasures 2021 – an annual celebration of miniatures by and at The Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). PGAC just announced the call for Tiny Treasures 2022. Donated art must be original work and any medium is accepted. Each piece must be no larger than 8x10 inches, including frame, and not exceed 7 inches in depth. Each miniature will be displayed with a “voting box” where patrons will deposit their purchased raffle tickets. At the close of the show, one winning ticket will be drawn for each piece of art. Verbanec has been taking photos on the Monterey Peninsula for decades, slowly changing a hobby into a career. See more at verbanecphotography.com. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.