Visuals 04.20.23

CONNIE McCOY
Big Sur photographer Connie McCoy recently donated 50 photographic portraits of Big Sur people she made in 1986 to the Big Sur Historical Society. These portraits were originally shown in an exhibit titled Big Sur’s Own at the San Luis Obispo Art Center in l987, and subsequently at the Monterey Museum of Art in 1988. The portraits showcase both well-known and obscure individuals of Big Sur at a given point in time. They were made from transparencies using a 4x5 view camera and printed with the Cibachrome process. At 1pm on Saturday, April 22, some of the portraits will be displayed in an event at the Big Sur Grange. Others will be projected from copy slides to accompany a talk McCoy will give concerning the making of the portraits. The above photo shows Kenny Melville of Big Sur. [AP]
SPENCER BREWER and ESTHER SIEGEL
Lost and Found: Assemblage Artists of Northern California at the Carl Cherry Center for the Arts in Carmel will feature eight of the finest assemblage artists working in California today: Spencer Brewer and Esther Siege from Redwood Valley; Monty Monty from Graton; Dianne Hoffman and Sean O’Donnell from San Francisco; and Nancy Sevier, Ray Magsalay and Robert Armstrong from the Monterey Peninsula. These artists share a common goal: The desire to find and collect forgotten things, then spend an inordinate amount of time bringing harmony, humor, beauty, new meaning and purpose to these remnants of another era. Meet these space and time travelers at a free artists’ reception at 5pm on Friday, April 7. The piece above, titled “Student Driver,” is by Spencer Brewer and Esther Siegel. [AP]
