Visuals 04.27.23

YVES GOYATTON
French sculptor Yves Goyatton and Carmel painter Amanda Burkman host a pop-up show from 5-9pm Friday, April 28 at the Community Shared Space at The Barnyard in Carmel. During the event, Goyatton will have a public unveiling of his latest half-life-sized sculpture, titled “Inner Beauty.” Goyatton’s work represents his fascination with architectural shapes and their juxtaposition with the human form. His work has taken this concept literally, combining the human form and the abstracted shapes of modern architectural landscapes. A self-taught artist, Burkman started her career in 2005 by exhibiting work in Sacramento. She is responsible for numerous murals, public artworks and earthworks in western California and the eastern U.S. Her art was recognized by the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign in 2016 and displayed at his rallies. [AP]
WINSTON SWIFT BOYER
Winston Swift Boyer used to work as a sports photographer for European and American publications, and later compiled photographs of European landscapes, people and architecture in addition to showing his work in numerous exhibitions. Born in Montana and educated in cinematography and art history, Boyer now lives in Carmel. In the 1980s he traveled the U.S. compiling photographs for a book, American Roads, published by Little Brown of New York. He is now compiling photographs for a future book project. His works can currently be seen at Gallery Sur in Carmel. [AP]
