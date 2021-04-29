Visuals 04.29.21

MARK OVERGAARD AT PGAC
In 2019, photographer Mark Overgaard visited the Suri people living in Ethiopia’s remote Omo River Valley for the first time. During his stay, Overgaard says he had come to develop a “deep respect – even awe – for the proud Suri people, their beauty and strength.” He’s created a series of deeply moving black-and-white portraits, taking down their names and writing down their stories. The portraits are currently viewable at Pacific Grove Art Center, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove, through Thursday, April 29. If you miss it in person, no problem; watch Overgaard’s presentation at bit.ly/Overgaard
AIM FOR AWARENESS
For four years, local youth mental health advocacy nonprofit AIM has posed a design challenge for middle – and high-school students. This year, young artists and graphic designers picked from a number of statistics related to youth mental health then designed a poster around the number. The submissions are currently on display in three Carmel galleries, including Scott Jacobs Gallery (Mission Street between 5th & 6th), Gallery Sur (Sixth between Dolores and Lincoln) and Bennett Sculpture Carmel (Dolores and Sixth). The show opens in-person and virtually from 6-7:30pm on Thursday, April 29. For details, visit aimymh.org or bit.ly/AIMdesignchallenge
