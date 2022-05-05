Visuals 05.05.22

ANNA GIANNASIO KRIEGER
The Monterey Peninsula Art Foundation Gallery (425 Cannery Row, Monterey) is opening a new show “Art Busting Out All Over” at 11am on Saturday, May 7. The MPAF Gallery hosts over 30 local artists, many of whom are new members of the foundation. The staff tend to be artists themselves, who volunteer their time. The gallery is a historic building, an old carriage house, and is part of an old cannery estate. The public is invited free of charge to enjoy paintings, ceramics, glass, photographs, prints, greeting cards and jewelry. Anna Giannasio Krieger is one of the member artists. She prefers to do conceptual art – color, design, concept and imagination are very important to her, as seen in “Lifeline,” pictured above. [AP]
RENA GO
This piece by Rena Go, titled “Teenage Dream,” is part of the Pacific Grove High School Capstone Portfolios exhibition now on at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). This exhibit features work by P.G. High capstone students who have had an advanced level of instruction in the visual arts. Art students instructed by Matt Kelly are exhibiting works from their AP Studio Art portfolios and photography students, instructed by Celia Lara, are showcasing a body of work from their Weston portfolios. In addition to the art and photography installation, the opening night reception (7pm Friday, May 6) is hosted by Jenn Erickson’s culinary students, showcasing their kitchen skills. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.