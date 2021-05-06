Visuals 05.06.21

MY MONTEREY
Painter Mark Farina has been spending a lot of time thinking about where he lives. His home was built by Tony Berry, the skipper of the Western Flyer fishing boat that carried John Steinbeck and Ed Ricketts to the Sea of Cortez. His neighborhood was home to legendary artists like Armin Hansen, Evelyn McCormick and Francis McComas. His surroundings have inspired his latest exhibit, My Monterey: Scene Paintings of the City Where I Reside. The works are intimate portraits of everyday goings-on in Monterey, things you’ve probably seen a thousand times, but maybe have never quite stopped and observed. The show is at Carmel Art Association (Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel) from May 6-31. Walk-ins welcome, private appointments available; 250-3347, carmelart.org
SUBURBAN PRIMITIVE PAINTINGS
There is a lot to see at the Pacific Grove Art Center this month, from the work of printmakers to young artists from P.G. High. In the Annand Gallery, works of Ronald Walker hang on the walls. Inspired by symbolism and primitive art, he’s used the simplified style as a writer would use metaphors, using bold strokes, rigid patterns mixed with fable and lore, to create what Walker calls a “metaphorical roadmap of my life.” It’s viewable at PGAC (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove) and is open noon-5pm Wednesday-Friday and noon-4pm Saturday. 375-2208, pgac.org
