Visuals 05.12.22

ENRIQUE MARTÍNEZ CELAYA
Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St., Monterey) proudly presents Cuban-born, Los Angeles-based artist and thinker Enrique Martínez Celaya, who is coming back to Monterey County to celebrate one of his and the county’s favorite poets – Robinson Jeffers. The exhibit is titled “The Fire of Heaven: Enrique Martínez Celaya and Robinson Jeffers” and opens Thursday, May 12; it will be on display until October 9. The above piece, “The Fatigue That Comes with Too Much Hoping” (2021, oil and wax on canvas), is one of the more than 20 paintings that will be shown, along with one sculpture. Read an interview with the artist – on his fascination with Jeffers, his time in Jeffers’ Tor House in Carmel, and art in general – in the May 19 issue of the Weekly. [AP]
MARILYN KUKSHT
“Black Cosmos” is the title of a joint exhibition by two Santa Cruz-based artists – sculptor Marilyn Kuksht and her colleague Ralph Joachim, a geometric abstract painter. It’s now on display in the Gill Gallery of the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). The piece above by Kuksht is titled “Planetary Genesis.” From the gallery’s announcement: “The color scheme is predominantly black and white with hints of color, suggesting revelations that come to light as we continue to explore what once seemed to be a totally black universe. This show attempts to suggest the mystery, the depth, and the dimensions of this ‘Black Cosmos’.” Kuksht has been a full-time sculptor for over 20 years, working primarily in fabricated steel and cast bronze. [AP]
