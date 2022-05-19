Visuals 05.19.22

JENNIFER ANDERSON
Artist Jennifer Anderson’s solo show, titled “Nature’s Gift,” is now viewable at Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). Her wildlife portraits convey the beauty and serenity that Anderson finds in the natural world. A combination of oils and print engravings, the show is a harmonious body of work that leaves the viewer fully immersed in the eyes of the animals that she depicts. In the artist’s words: “Nature is a gift. It is up to us to pause and appreciate the beauty that surrounds us. My focus on wildlife is hard-wired in my soul, and capturing the beauty that I experience is a gift I do not take for granted… This show is a celebration of nature’s gifts. The gift of beauty, life, creating and the gift of connection.” Anderson gives an exclusive artist talk on the show at 2pm Saturday, May 21 at the CAA. No reservation needed. [AP]
NADEZDA NIKOLOVA
The Center for Photographic Art (located in the Sunset Center, 9th and San Carlos, Carmel) is proud to present a solo exhibition by Nadezda Nikolova, presenting nearly 50 of her new works, all unique collodion plates. Nikolova is a photographic artist who works in the darkroom using the historic wet plate collodion process, creating experimental camera-less works on metal. Her recent work investigates how observing nature informs contemplation, perception and identity, while reflecting on environmental concerns. The series is titled “Elemental Forms.” This is Nadezda Nikolova’s first solo exhibition in the U.S., and it is on display until June 19. [AP]
