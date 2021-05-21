Visuals 05.20.21

MONTEREY GLASSWORKS
When people think of art classes, they may think of a paint and sip-type afternoon tutorial. Monterey GlassWorks, located at 801 California Ave., Sand City, deals in glass blowing, arguably a more technical art form with a more volatile medium. The studio offers a six-week beginners class in June ($610), with registration now open. By the end, students should feel a level of comfort participating in the studio’s open-glass sessions. The studio also funds pairs of artists-in-residence each year who may or may not work with glass, but have full use of the studio. Expect to see the works of Aya Oki and Monterey’s own Hannah Brimmer. Register at montereyglassworks.com
CONVERGENCE OF BUTTERFLIES MURAL
Salinas’ Chinatown has a new mixed-use project and it’s founded and designed on the ideas of artists. Moon Gate Plaza (21 Soledad St., Salinas) pays homage to the Asian cultures and communities that once called this little corner of Salinas home, with sculptural “Moon” and “Sun” gates by local artist Nada Abdelshahid at the entrances. A new milestone has been reached as Urban Arts Collective founder and Salinas artist JC Gonzales has completed his large-scale mural, “Convergence of Butterflies.” The new mural is installed on the northeast corner of the building – just look up. To learn more about Gonzales and his work with Urban Arts Collective, visit urbanartsco.org
