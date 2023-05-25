Visuals 05.25.23

JORGE TORRES
The Weston Collective Studio is hosting an exhibition to highlight the work of its most recent artist-in-residence, Jorge Torres. On May 23, Torres unveiled his 24-foot-long mural, along with a collection of 15 new photographs taken in Monterey County. The mural is on three pieces of plywood that were attached to the wall – and will stay there (in the Weston Collective’s classrom in MLK School of the Arts in Seaside). Torres is a local artist known in the community by his graffiti nickname Thumbzy. This artist-in-residence term was made possible by the Arts Council for Monterey County. [AP]
JESSE VILLARRUEL
CSUMB student Jesse Villarruel is the 2023 artist-in-residence at ReGen Monterey – i.e., the dump. The artist worked in a recycled truck trailer, repurposed into an art studio, at Last Chance Mercantile where they salvage for discarded materials and upcycle them into art. The fellowship is culminating with an art installation titled “A Microcosm of Hope” now on display from 9am-4pm daily until Saturday, May 27. Villarruel is a multidisciplinary artist from San Diego who specializes in painting, drawing, sculpting and poetry, all of which he hopes to incorporate into his installation. According to Villarruel, his art is “inspired by the people, environment and stories that surround us,” especially “stories of people who overcome great obstacles.” He will graduate with a bachelor’s in Visual and Public Art. (Visit regenmonterey.org/artist-in-residence to learn more.) [AP]
