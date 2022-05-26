ERIN HANSON
Here is a recent original oil painting by contemporary impressionist Erin Hanson, titled “Point Lobos Dusk.” It is currently on display at the Erin Hanson Gallery (San Carlos Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). From the artist’s statement on this specific piece: “Hiking through Point Lobos as the sun began to set, the whole world changed from vivid hues of coppery orange to a soft palette of lavender, turquoise and buttercream. Coming around a bend in the trail, I saw the last rays of sunlight illuminating a grove of ambitious cypress trees growing out of the rocky cliffside.” [AP]
MATTHEW FLORIANI
Matthew Floriani describes himself as a professional artist and muralist based in Oakland. He does painting, drawing, wooden sculpture and ceramics and utilizes paper, canvas and walls as his main area of focus for large-scale painting. Floriani also holds a visual and public art degree from CSU Monterey Bay, where he also teaches. His work is part of the “Alumni Biennial Exhibition” now showing at CSUMB’s Visual & Public Art Gallery (Inside the VPA Building 504, 3050 Divarty St., Seaside). On display until June 3; the gallery is open noon-5pm Monday-Friday. Visit matthewflorianiarts.com for more on the artist shown above, and visit visualandpublicart.com/vpa-gallery on the exhibit. [AP]
