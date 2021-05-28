Visuals 05.27.21

MPC PRINTMAKERS
It’s been a long time coming, and the 40-member-strong Monterey Peninsula College Printmakers finally have their works on the walls of a gallery together. The MPC Printmakers showcase where and how they’ve pushed the limits of contemporary and fine art printmaking techniques. The works are both a study of shadow and light, colors and limited materials. Originally scheduled for 2020, various works now hang on the walls of the Dyke Gallery in the Pacific Grove Art Center, located at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. The works are viewable Wednesdays through Saturdays from noon-5pm and Sundays from noon-4pm, through June 24. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
ONLINE EXHIBITS AT THE CHERRY
Whether it’s solo exhibits or the annual Think Out Loud High School Student exhibition, Carmel’s Carl Cherry Center for the Arts has long been a bastion of creativity. They’ve gone virtual since the pandemic began and all of their 2020 and 2021 are now viewable online. Browse through student works in the 2021 Think Out Loud High School exhibition, which features collages, photography, paintings and other mediums created by local high school students. Get inspired by the colors and shapes the collaborative exhibition The Breakfast Group: A Second Cup of Coffee in Carmel. Or ponder the thoughts of Lin Fischer’s solo exhibit, Standing, Walking, Sitting and Lying Down. It’s all available online at carlcherrycenter.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.