Visuals 06.03.21

SUN STREET CENTER MURAL
Public art helps give a community color and character. It does that even moreso when it adorns the walls of places trying to improve the lives of others. Sun Street Center’s King City location (637 Broadway St.) has a new, massive, multi-wall mural that expands into the surrounding scenery of agricultural fields, punctuated by bright yellow and pink flowers, and monarch butterflies. The mural was created by students who participate in Sun Street programs and led by the Arts Council For Monterey County.
2021 WESTON SCHOLARSHIP
Gina and Kim Weston first created the Weston Collective, a Seaside-based photo education program and studio, in 2004 to foster the finer points and craft of black-and-white film photography that is ingrained in their own family. With it came the first Weston Scholarship, and every year since then, young photographers from community colleges and high schools all around the county have been submitting their best works. Since its launch, 375 scholarships have been awarded to up-and-coming film photographers. See what the next generation of film photographers have captured at the Monterey Museum of Art (559 Pacific St. Monterey). The scholarship exhibition is viewable in-person from 11am-5pm daily (except Wednesdays) until Aug. 22. 372-5477, montereyart.org
