Visuals 06.08.23

DAVID LIGARE
This hyperrealist artist from Carmel Valley is known for his depictions of the body and the landscape, the latter often being the Californian coast. The Chris Winfield Gallery in Carmel is pleased to present an exhibition of drapery paintings by David Ligare from 1972 when the artist lived in Big Sur, to recent revivals of his Thrown Drapery series. First shown in New York in 1978, the paintings were created after a piece of white cloth was thrown into the air, captured with a camera and then redrawn on the canvas to conform to a geometrical structure. Ligare’s paintings are in the collections of many museums including the Museum of Modern Art in New York, the de Young Museum in San Francisco, the Wadsworth Atheneum in Hartford, Connecticut, the Monterey Museum of Art and the Uffizi in Florence, Italy. Ligare was born in Illinois but grew up in Southern California. He has lived in Monterey County since 1968. On display from June 10 to July 8. [AP]
ILLUSTRATING NATURE
It’s not too late to see artwork by the CSU Monterey Bay Science Illustration Program’s 2023 graduating class at the annual Illustrating Nature exhibit at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History. This exhibit showcases the intersection of art and science with 54 original works depicting subjects that span the field of natural science, including zoology, botany, geology, human anatomy and more. Students in the program learn the skills necessary to become effective visual science communicators in both digital and traditional media in courses that bridge classic natural history illustration methods with contemporary tools and applications. Above – “Desert Evening” by Emily C. Mitchell. On display until June 19. [AP]
