KAREN ZILLY
Join the Carmel Maker Space (11 Lincoln St., Carmel) for a reception during the Carmel Art Walk as they present mixed-media works by Karen Zilly, a painter and illustrator from the Los Angeles area. This collection of mixed-media abstracts on canvas and wood explores transformation through form and texture, coastal inspiration and zen poetry influences. The collection is presented by the Carmel Maker Space, a design, fabrication and media production space created to inspire innovation and bring together Monterey County’s creative community. A reception happens at 5pm Saturday, June 11. [AP]
EDNA BULLOCK
The photography space Gallery Exposed (San Carlos Street, between Ocean and 7th, Carmel), is opening a new photography exhibit titled “Edna’s Nudes.” Edna Bullock (1915-1997) began her career in photography in 1976, a year after the death of her husband and renowned photographer Wynn Bullock. She was 61. She tackled her new venture with typical zeal, and in an amazingly short time, friends such as Ansel Adams, Morley Baer and Ruth Bernhard witnessed her evolution from student to workshop assistant to fellow teacher and exhibitor. Gallery Exposed will be showing 18 of Bullock’s photographs. An opening reception happens at 5pm Friday, June 10. [AP]
