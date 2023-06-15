Visuals 06.15.23

WILLIAM RITSCHEL
William Frederic Ritschel (1864-1949) was an impressionist painter born in Nuremberg, Germany. He sailed off to America in 1895, and became an American citizen in 1904. At first based in New York City, Ritschel spent a summer in Carmel in 1911 and kept returning. A few years later, he purchased a cottage in Carmel Highlights, where he began building his stone castle which he called his “eagle’s nest.” Ritschel exhibited at the Carmel Arts and Crafts Club, and was involved with the Carmel Art Association for years. He also volunteered to design and paint sets for the Forest Theater. Ritschel died in 1949 at his studio/home in the Highlands. He and other early California artists (Xavier Martinez, Granville Redmond, Charles Rollo Peters, E. Charlton Fortune and Franz Bischoff) were the subject of a recent presentation organized by Native Daughters of the Golden West, who invited Cynthia Wagner Weick and Joaquin Turner to talk about Monterey Bay as seen through the eyes of early California artists. Some of Ritschel’s works can be seen at the Monterey Museum of Art. [AP]
JONPAUL MAGAN
JonPaul Magan is a self-taught artist who experimented with many media and landed on acrylic art. “The unpredictable flow, movement and color combinations that result give me so much joy,” he wrote in an artist statement. Magan’s pieces are all abstract – splashing color, all wavy and hallucinogenic. Based in Sand City, Magan is having his first open studio hours from 10am to 4pm in his own studio. Visits are available by appointment only. Otherwise, the public is invited to a reception from 6-8pm Friday, June 16. Email jpmagan@yahoo.com for details. [AP]
