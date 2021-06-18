Visuals 06.17.21

JAYSON FANN
Jayson Fann’s spirit nests can be found all over the United States, and they’re pretty hard to miss. They’re huge fractal-like sculptures of woven reclaimed wood, that twist and turn in and out to form towering shapes. They’re more than big enough for several birds, and sometimes big enough for several humans. Once upon a time, you could climb into one of Fann’s creations in Big Sur’s Spirit Garden, now closed. You can still climb into one of the nests, located in the garden at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History (165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove). Keep up with Fann’s artistic journey at spiritnestcreations.com
LUCAS BLOK and WILL BULLAS
Though the two artist friends may deal in different mediums and subject matter, Lucas Blok and Will Bullas just have one of those relationships that play off of each other. Whereas Bloks’s work is marked by solid swaths of contrasting colors, Bullas paints with an exact point – or should we say punchline – in mind. He’s a well known punnist, inserting humor in anthropomorphized animal portraits. The two celebrate a friendship that spans decades, called 45 Years Later and Old Enough To Know Better, now on display at Carmel Art Association, located on Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. Drop by through the end of the month by appointment or during regular hours Thursdays through Mondays from 10am-5pm. 250-3347, carmelart.org
