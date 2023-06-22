Visuals 06.22.23

BARBARA LEE FURBISH
Printmaker Barbara Lee Furbish is June’s featured artist at Venture Gallery in Monterey. Her exhibit, Ephemeral Evolutions, is on display through the end of the month. Dwelling near Monterey Bay invites the artist’s engagement with the protean dance of sky and water. Her images are atmospheric – it is the ephemeral that she chases with ink veils layered on paper to create original prints that become the “ghosts of ink veils, of process, of self,” Furbish writes in an artist statement. She is a member of the California Society of Printmakers, MPC Printmakers, and Women Art Makers in Long Beach. You can meet the artist in the gallery in person from 5-7pm on Saturday, June 24. [AP]
ANN ARTZ
Abstract painter Ann Artz presents her very first solo show at the Carmel Art Association. In Artz’s words: “Painting takes me into a world with no boundaries. I paint because I love that freedom.” Thus the theme for this inaugural solo show is open-ended (the title of the exhibit is Fresh Air). While some paintings are clearly abstract and others suggest place, all reflect the artist’s interest in composition, spatial relationships and color to elicit emotion. “Since my earliest memories, making art has always conjured feelings of peace and strength,” Artz wrote in a statement. “This visceral experience drives my creative energy. My work combines a gestural application of paint with defined shapes and delicate lines. I like creating collisions of these elements – finding peace in chaos.” Artz is a California artist; she grew up in Sacramento. On display until July 3. [AP]
