Visuals 06.23.22

CHLOE CORRIVEAU
“This work is a reimagination of the gallery experience,” says Lauren Michelle about the work of her colleague Chloe Corriveau, now on display at the Jennifer Perlmutter Gallery in Carmel (Dolores between 5th and 6th). “The work consists of Chloe’s large-format paintings and my 3D textile sculptures that come together to create a site specific installation.” The exhibit, titled “Into Pieces/Into Place,” is an immersive art experience featuring life-sized textile sculptures by Michelle and deconstructed large-format paintings by Corriveau. “The collaborative piece explores the process of rebuilding identity after loss and the natural ebb and flow of the creative process that requires destruction in the service of building the new, destroying in order to create, and falling apart in order to come together,” the artists wrote in a statement. [AP]
MIGUEL DOMINGUEZ
The above piece, a pencil drawing titled “Rural Relic,” is part of a joint exhibit of a father and son, an artistic circumstance now on display in Carmel Art Association (Dolores between 5th and 6th, Carmel). Watercolorist Miguel Dominguez and his son, also named Miguel, combine their appreciation of iconic local sites and render them in each artist’s chosen medium. Miguel senior’s drawings capture long-abandoned farm structures, scenes from Point Lobos, and wetlands. He attributes some of his influences as a painter to “the landscapes of George Innes, Childe Hassam and Willard Metcalf, the figurative paintings of John Singer Sargent and the watercolors of J.M.William Turner.” [AP]
