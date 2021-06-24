Visuals 06.24.21

REBECCA TILLMAN-YOUNG
Los Angeles-based Rebecca Tillman-Young is going to teach you how to draw the most accurate head. Yes – a head. Though hands may be some of those difficult part of a human body to draw (ask any artist, they’ll tell you), the human head is essential to a portrait. The Central Coast Art Association invites the public to a virtual workshop lead by Tillman-Young, in which she’ll guide participants through her process of re-creating a head – in her signature realistic way – from positioning to shadows, expressions and more. Join her on Monday, June 28, at 4pm on Zoom. To receive a Zoom link, email centralcoastartassociation@gmail.com
JESUS NUNEZ NAVARRO
It’s not easy to make a living out of art. But Jesus Nunez Navarro is on his way. He, along with several other local artists, has been awarded a Local Emerging Artist Program, or LEAP, grant from the Arts Council for Monterey County. He has a powerful portfolio of portraits and modern still lifes in different mediums. His goal is to have his art exhibited all around the world so that he “can set an example for my kids and other artists around the community who’ve been told to have realistic dreams.” He’ll use the LEAP grant to prepare himself for gallery representation. Check out his work and get to know a little more about him at zenunart.com
