Visuals 06.29.23

BUFFALO SOLDIERS
About 120 years ago, the Monterey Peninsula served for two years as the home base for the 9th Cavalry of Black soldiers known as the Buffalo Soldiers. That history is the subject of an exhibit that opened on Juneteenth weekend at the Presidio of Monterey Museum in the Lower Presidio Historic Park, curated by CSU Monterey Bay alum Jordan Leininger. The exhibit expands on a history that Leininger believes has been overlooked by locals. Extraordinary Valor: The Lost History of the Buffalo Soldiers in Monterey can be seen at Lower Presidio Historic Park, 76th Artillery Street and Corporal Ewing Road, Building 113, Monterey. The museum is open 10am-4pm on Saturdays and Sundays only. [AP]
THE SPIRIT OF P.G.
It’s your last chance to visit the Nancy and Steve Hauk Gallery at the Pacific Grove Public Library to see an exhibit titled The Spirit of Pacific Grove shown by Padre Trails Camera Club, a local photography club. The club has been active on the Monterey Peninsula since 1948. The photographers are dedicated to doing justice to “the beauty of its coastline, the uniqueness of its varied architecture, and the welcoming nature of its residents and merchants,” as we read in the opening exhibit statement. The collection of images captured by the club attempts to reflect some of that “P.G. feeling.” The above photo, titled “Puppy Love,” was taken by Charlie Gibson. Over 20 local photographers are presented and many photos show P.G.’s most beloved places. [AP]
