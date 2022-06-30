Visuals 06.30.22

ISABEL CONTRERAS
This piece is part of the annual members’ exhibit by Pajaro Valley Arts (37 Sudden St., Watsonville) titled “Local Visions” and curated by Lyn MacDonald. Titled “La Cosecha” (“Harvest” in English), the painting is made by Capitola-based artist Isabel Contreras. “This year’s edition was inspired by the desire to honor the richness of our community: wildlife, nature, agriculture, people, and cultures,” the organizers wrote. “We live in an area full of beautiful landscapes, colorful people and caring cultures. We asked artists to share work that reflects their love of our locale. Through a variety of media, they shared their insights about the immediate world around them.” An opening reception happens at 2pm on Sunday, June 26. Exhibit on display until July 31. [AP]
GUNA HEBBAR
Guna Hebbar is the featured artist for the month of July at the Salinas Valley Art Gallery (218 Main St., Salinas). The above painting, “Mission Ranch,’’ and other artworks – including plein air paintings of local sites, abstracts, mixed media, florals, oils, acrylics and other media – will be on display. “Art has been a lifelong passion and I have been painting, drawing, doing some types of art my entire life,” Hebbar says. A reception happens at 5pm Friday, July 1, as part of Salinas First Friday Art Walk held throughout downtown Salinas. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.