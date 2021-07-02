Visuals 07.01.21

ANDREW JACKSON
Andrew Jackson, the local artist known for his mesmerizing, moody landscapes and abundance of generosity in mentoring the next generation of aspiring artists, is catching a spotlight all of his own at Sylvan Gallery (613 Ortiz Ave. #A, Sand City). The solo exhibition, Andrew Jackson: Castroville Lights, opened on June 26 and will run through Saturday, July 24. It features 20-plus new oil paintings and prints on metal. The exhibit is viewable on Saturdays only (for now, at least). Call the gallery at 393-1990 to find out more. And to view more of Jackson’s past works virtually, visit outeredgestudio.com
4 WAYS TO ART
The Pacific Grove Art Center is displaying a fresh wave of group exhibits, and one of these is called 4 Ways to Art. Hanging in the center’s Dyke Gallery, the exhibit shows the finer points of different mediums and styles including graphite, collage, fumage, oil and watercolor painting done by four artists: Jason Fosler, Karen Welch, Patricia Krishener and Larry Welch. Catch the official opening of the show during First Friday festivities (they’re back!), on July 2 from 7-9pm at 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. The exhibit runs through Aug. 26 and the center is open Wednesdays-Fridays from noon-5pm and Saturdays from noon-4pm. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
