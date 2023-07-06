Visuals 07.06.23

MARK OVERGAARD
The Pacific Grove Art Center presents The Eloquent Suri of Ethiopia: People, Art, Culture, Language by Mark Overgaard, now on display in the Dyke Gallery. “With these visual and verbal stories, I celebrate the beauty and strength of Ethiopia’s eloquent Suri people,” Overgaard wrote in an artist statement. “The portraits are in color, highlighting the creativity of my portrait collaborators, the striking natural pigments and other adornments they use. Personal details from the collaborators enrich the portraits.” Overgaard is a photographer who was born in Thailand. “Since the early 1990s, I’ve been gratifyingly rooted among the redwoods and forest trails of the Santa Cruz Mountains above Monterey Bay” he wrote. On display until Aug. 24. [AP]
CALLIGRAPHIC ART
Experience the artistry of calligraphy at the Musings on Pages exhibit, hosted at the Pacific Grove Public Library, on display now until Sept. 30. Immerse yourself in a collection of traditional and contemporary styles that highlight the beauty of handwritten words. The artists’ reception is 5:30pm on Friday, July 7, where you can meet the local calligraphers. The exhibit is organized by the Monterey Bay Calligraphy Guild known as Sea Scribes. Founded in 1988, Sea Scribes is a community of individuals who share a passion for calligraphy. The group has donated numerous instructional manuals and books on calligraphy to the Monterey Public Library, which are available for checkout. To learn more, visit seascribes.org. [AP]
