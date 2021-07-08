Visuals 07.08.21

EXTRACTION: ART ON THE EDGE OF THE ABYSS
There are a lot of exhibitions that travel. And plenty that integrate multimedia art. There are a lot of shows that provide some kind of awakening to social or environmental injustice and now the Center for Photographic Art (located on Ninth and San Carlos in Carmel) is the venue for an exhibit that blends all of those ideas and concepts. Extraction: Art on the Edge of the Abyss is a show that reveals the social, environmental and economic costs of the global extraction industry. Be it oil or soil, the photographs featured show extraction from its beginning to its end, and everything in the middle. For more information, go to photography.org
BECOMING (IN)VISIBLE: COUNTERING ASIAN HATE
Unfortunately, the rise of anti-Asian hate spurred the creation of this thought-provoking exhibition that features the works of various Asian artists and photographers. Becoming (in)Visible: Countering Asian Hate seeks to explore the Asian American experience in its entirety – from the long-running history of xenophobia, to the effects of assimilation – through portraiture, photographs, watercolors and other mediums. The last day to see the exhibition in person at the Carl Cherry Center (located on Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel) is Friday, July 9. Find details at carlcherrycenter.org
