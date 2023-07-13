Visuals 07.13.23

VERDANT LAND
Verdant Land is a two-person exhibit at the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel with Kathya Maria Landeros and Mimi Plumb. Both photographers have deep connections to California and the West and their work overlaps in many ways, both visually and historically. Landeros is a Mexican-American photographer and educator. Plumb was born in Berkeley, and raised in the suburbs of San Francisco. She currently lives in Berkeley. Landeros is interested in the photographic representation of Latinx and immigrant communities, while Plumb traveled up and down the valleys of California photographing young men living in farm labor camps, children and adults working together in the fields, and United Farm Workers Union organizers, with Cesar Chavez, talking to farmworkers about how elections in the fields might change their lives. On display until Sept. 3. [AP]
PGAC’S MINIATURES
It’s time for the Tiny Treasures Miniature Show at Pacific Grove Art Center’s Boyer Gallery & Small Halls. PGAC’s annual miniatures fundraiser showcases an astonishing array of 8-by-10-inch (or smaller) donated artworks. Mediums include acrylic, watercolor, oil, pastel, photography, textile, collage, mixed media, ceramics and many more. For this artistic bounty the center thanks the participating artists, who support PGAC’s mission to cultivate the arts within the Monterey area. The piece above was created by Zoya Scholis. Tickets for the drawing lottery are now available; winning tickets will be drawn after Aug. 24. [AP]
