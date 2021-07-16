Visuals 07.15.21

MAGDALENA KELLY
Inspired by the swirling blues and greens, and emotions evoked by the Big Sur coast, lead artist and designer at Monterey Glassworks Magdalena Kelly slowly pieced together “Solace,” an installation of many glass tiles. Originally envisioned in watercolor, each piece of “Solace” was hand-cut and manipulated through multiple castings and firings. View Kelly’s piece (and her colleagues’ works) at Monterey Glassworks at 801 California Ave., Sand City. The hotshop and small gallery is typically open from 9am-5pm on Mondays and from 9am-5:30pm Tuesdays-Fridays. More at montereyglassworks.com
SHIFTING TIDES: CONVERGENCE IN CLOTH
Quilts and cloth can convey a lot. They can even convey messages about biodiversity and the urgency of the climate crisis. Studio Art Quilt Associates, Inc. (SAQA) has a traveling quilt exhibition and it’s landing at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History (165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove). The exhibition is made up of pieces of work from various textile and quilt artists, and is viewable beginning Friday, July 16 during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 10am-4pm). There are more opportunities coming in the future to engage with the exhibit. Find more details at pgmuseum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.