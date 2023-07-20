Visuals 07.20.23

TRACEY ADAMS
Adams, along with eight other area artists, will present their paintings, drawings and sculpture displayed alongside select works by poet Jeanne D’Orge from the The Carl Cherry Center for the Arts’ private collection. Artists featured in this exhibition, titled Shared Vision, have created works that reinterpret and remix elements, themes and the palette of Jeanne D’Orge, and highlight ways that art inspires across time. After arriving in the U.S. from England, D’Orge became associated with a group of modernist poets that included Marianne Moore, William Carlos Williams and Wallace Stevens. Opening reception is 4pm Friday, July 14 in The Cherry. The event is part of “The Carl Cherry Center at Seventy-Five” festivities. [AP]
LINDA LAY
Art, music and community come together at Compact Disco, the newest local dance venue at 420 Tyler St. in downtown Monterey that is dedicated to house music. The public is invited to attend a 5pm Thursday, July 20 reception for Linda Lay’s latest body of vibrant and intricately crafted fiber artworks. The Love, Life And Laughter collection she presents in Monterey is inspired by the 1996 dance music anthem “Dreamer” by Livin’ Joy. “Like most, I worked a 9-to-5 from Monday through Friday and absolutely lived for the weekends where my time was spent on dance floors with friends,” Lay wrote in an artist statement. Her fiber-art monsters represent the energy that’s created when people joyfully come together, shed their day-to-day worries and connect with each other on a deeper and instinctive level. [AP]
