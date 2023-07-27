Visuals 07.27.23

CAROL PARKER
Carmel Art Association presents Inspirations, an exhibit of works by Peggy Jelmini and Carol Parker (Parker’s piece is displayed above). Parker and Jelmini paint in oil and watercolor. They both depict local subjects dear to their hearts: deer grazing in nearby vineyards, boats floating by the docks of Monterey Bay, and the golden, rolling hills of the Salinas Valley. Parker began the study of watercolor in 1980. She studied art at CSU Chico and graduated from San Jose State with a BA and a teaching credential in art. She was juried into the Carmel Art Association in 1998. She now devotes herself to full-time painting. Parker has lived in Monterey County for the past 40 years and continues to draw much of her inspiration from the local landscape. On display through July 31. [AP]
NEMATIC GALLERY
The first digital art gallery is coming to Carmel. Witness the transformation of Carmel’s iconic Gallerie Amsterdam (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th) into two new visionary spaces at Nematic Gallery and Daisy Rose Gallery, where owners Craig Gross and Daisy Rose promise to redefine art, its perception, and the way it is sold. All artworks are for sale exclusively on MakersPlace, a platform for NFTs. Features for the opening include NeoSutras (see above), the “healing through art” live performance – combining yoga, immersive VR, singing, spoken word, dance, meditation and web3 technology. Other artists include: Heart Hatter, Josh Mayhem, Benzi, Blakeney Sanford, Bennett Williams and Lindsey Ross. The gallery opens Tuesday, Aug. 1, then hosts a ribbon-cutting 5-7pm on Aug. 10 and a grand opening with events from noon-7pm on Thursday, Aug. 17. [AP]
