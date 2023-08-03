Visuals 08.03.23

LINDA ELLING
Linda Elling is the featured artist at Salinas Valley Art Gallery for the month of August. Born in the Midwest, Elling grew up with either a crayon or a pencil in hand. After 22 years in Santa Fe, where she pursued art education, participated in several painting workshops and started exhibiting in an art gallery, Elling moved to the Central Coast of California. Now she is able to paint full-time and is eager to pursue the subjects that have captivated her fascination and imagination. “‘All Things Salinas’ is my subject for the August show,” she writes in an email. The reception will take place during Salinas’ First Friday event at 5pm on Friday, Aug. 4. [AP]
SHANE PENNINGTON
Shane Pennington of Dallas, Texas has joined the team of artists featured at Gallery Sur in Carmel. The artist’s medium includes copper, chromed copper, computer, and stainless-steel wire, as well as 3-D printing and paint, delicately hand-wrapped into sculptures upwards of 9 feet high. Pennington’s current art series, Lifting Light, explores the connection between trees and the interconnectedness of all life on Earth. “I chose the title Lifting Light to encapsulate the essence of trees as luminous vessels that possess the ability to both hold and elevate light,” Pennington explained in an artist statement. “They provide us with the air we breathe, shelter, and a source of inspiration.” [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.