Visuals 08.05.21

SANTIAGO MICHALEK and MATTHEW SIEVERS
Car Week isn’t just about the cars themselves. It’s about all the memorabilia and art that surrounds automobile culture, too. Gallery MAR (Dolores between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel) features the work of two painters – Santiago Michalek and Matthew Sievers – just in time for the carmania. Michalek is focused on the fine details of cars, be it the shiny chrome features or the spot of rust that is settling in. Sievers, meanwhile, complements his fellow painter’s work by highlighting the beauty and rich colors found on the Central Coast with his landscapes. It’s Car Week… but on the Central Coast. Together the two make up a collection called HorsePower II, and the opening reception is 5-7pm Monday, Aug. 9.
PHOTOLUCIDA’S CRITICAL MASS TOP 50 GROUP
Portland-based nonprofit Photolucida connects seemingly divergent styles of photography into one articulate show that was decided upon through submission, a voting process and a panel of professional judges. The annual show comprises the top 50 photographs submitted – created by photographers of all levels – and makes up that year’s Critical Mass show. That show is coming to the Center of Photographic Art (Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel) and there’s a virtual opening happening on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 4-6pm. There are limited spots in the Zoom room, but it will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Go to photography.org for more information.
