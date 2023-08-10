Visuals 08.10.23

CRAIG LOVELL
Journey to the Mystic East is now on display at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula in Carmel. In this exhibit, Carmel Valley photographer Crag Lovell presents 25 pieces selected from the 38 years of photographing in the Himalayas and Southeast Asia, capturing the advent of modern technology in Tibet, Nepal, Burma, India and Bali. “Photographing indigenous cultures has been a lifelong passion of mine,” Lovell says. “Many of the images presented here [like yaks crossing the Lar Geh pass in Tibet, carrying salt in hand-woven sacks] could not be captured today and are now part of the historical record.” The artist will be present for a reception from 5:30-7pm Friday, Aug. 11. [AP]
ANDREW JACKSON
Night Works is the title of an exhibit now on display in Sylvan Gallery in Sand City by artist Andrew Jackson. Born in Anaheim, Jackson has been a working artist since 1991 and was once the youngest owner of a gallery in Carmel. Now he creates in his studio called the Outer Edge Studio; the above piece is titled “Little Sur Squid.” The exhibition will be open until the West End Celebration on Aug. 26-27. “To capture what a place feels like at night, this is how I have been inspired to paint since the age of 19,” Jackson wrote on his website. “More than half my life I have applied my best efforts and attention to seeing and translating light onto canvas.” [AP]
