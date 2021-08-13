Visuals 08.12.21

Central Coast Art Association’s Awards Show
Through the pandemic the Central Coast Art Association continued offering workshops and classes in a new (online) format and went fully remote to meet their mission. Their annual award show – which was judged by a jury, but also through popular vote – went online too. Now, as restrictions ease up, the works featured in the award show can finally be seen in person. See the talent of the Central Coast artist and beyond at the Sally Griffin Active Living Center (700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove). The show is viewable from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday, until Thursday, Sept. 2. More at centralcoastartassociation.com
Linda Elling
There’s something about the quality of light in Linda Elling’s paintings that is hard to explain. There’s of course contrast between light and shadows. There’s also the way she uses sunlight, be it in a depiction of cooler foggier days or a sunny afternoon, that makes the hills seem alive, pushes the fluffy clouds through gray or blue skies and makes the few people in her paintings seem to move. Elling is Salinas Valley Art Gallery’s featured artist of the month. See her work through the end of August, viewable Thursdays through Mondays from 11am-3pm. 218 Main St, Salinas, 422-4162, salinasvalleyartgallery.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.