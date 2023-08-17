Visuals 08.17.23

CRAIG LAUTERBACH
Venture Gallery in Monterey presents its August exhibit, titled Into the Woods… and Beyond, a celebration of the rustic and magical beauty of the Monterey Peninsula. For the first time, three of Venture’s artists will share the spotlight. One of them is Craig Lauterbach (shown above), who will exhibit his magnificent wood sculptures, which feature exotic woods and minerals from all over the world. The two other artists are Sarah Leonard (who specializes in eye-catching oil paintings that highlight coastal habitats) and Dee Steiner (her oil paintings invite the viewer to step inside local parks, trails and sunsets, with her romantic, impressionistic and colorful style.) The show runs until the end of August. [AP]
JULIA BLAKELY
The Youth Art Collective’s summer show is on at YAC’s headquarters on Calle Principal in Monterey. Julia Blakely makes portraits of insects with suits and dresses – or people in suits with insect faces, depending how you see it – giving them interesting names. The gentleman presented above is “Novlise Watts.” “As a young girl, I spent hours outside searching for ladybugs in the grass,” Blakely wrote in an artist statement. “In this year’s show, I wanted to showcase a series of portraits featuring my relatives that have passed. I used family heirlooms and stories to identify the bugs that best embody their personalities.” Work by Blakely and other students and instructors is on display throughout September. More at yacstudios.org/exhibits. [AP]
