DEBBIE GRIEST
For Debbie Griest, painting animals is all about capturing their personalities. She paints surprised-looking sea otters and thoughtful bobcats (and more) in watercolor and oils. A collection of her sea life paintings are now on display at Venture Gallery (260 Alvarado St., Monterey), where Griest is the featured artist for the month of August. Because of the ocean focus, she has decided to donate 50 percent of the proceeds of this exhibit to the Marine Mammal Center. Viewable 10am-6pm daily until Aug. 31. 372-6279, venturegallery.com [TCL]
ART IN THE TIME OF COVID-19
Over 30 local artists in this exhibit submitted their truth about what curator Deborah Good calls “the surreal quality of the year 2020.” There is politics – a portrait of Ruth Bader Ginsberg by Eva Boynton, various Black Lives Matter references – and there is introspection, as in minimalist photos by Juanita Turner. “Art in the time of Covid was different,” says photographer Rachael Short. “It led me to places I’ve never been to. This beach – I passed it a million times, and if not for Covid, I would have never stopped.” Viewable at the county Health Department (1270 Natividad Road, Salinas) until Dec. 31, or virtually at arts4mc.org [AP]
