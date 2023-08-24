MONICA VIGNA
Central Coast Allure is a photography exhibition by Monica Vigna, focusing on the beauty of the Central Coast, now on display at Monterey History and Art at Stanton Center. Through her lens, Vigna captures landscapes, coastal scenes and moments that define the allure of the region. The exhibition promises to showcase a collection of visually striking and thought-provoking photographs that evoke a sense of wonder and appreciation for the region’s natural beauty. A free artist reception happens from 6-8pm on Thursday, Aug. 24, providing the opportunity to meet Vigna and learn about her creative process. Vigna describes herself as a “heart finder, sea glasser, treasure hunter, treehugger, photographer, sea lover and mother in nature.”
PETER HILLER
Peter Hiller hosts a pop-up exhibit from 3-5pm Friday, Aug. 25 and noon-4pm on Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 26-27 at Hidden Hills Brewing and Blending in The Barnyard in Carmel. He will show four different sized prints on art paper that look more like paintings than the photographs they are. You may take any works right off the wall for purchase and brings them home with you; a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank for Monterey County. Hiller is a lifelong expert in the work of another Monterey County artist, Jo Mora. A former local art teacher, Hiller has been living and working in Monterey county for almost 40 years. The piece above is titled “G Set.”
