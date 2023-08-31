Visuals 08.31.23

MELISSA CAMPOS
One of the exhibits that opens on Friday, Sept. 1 in the Pacific Grove Art Center is Living in a Dream State: The Fantastic Worlds of Today’s Teen Artists by the students of Monterey High School. Today’s teen artists make art not simply to create “pretty pictures,” but in fact to survive in the chaotic world that they find swirling around them. Thirty-two digital artists share digital illustrations of their internal “dream worlds” which help them to stay sane while living in our truly “mad world” of today. Melissa Campos’ piece shown above is titled “Fractured.” [AP]
MIMI PLUMB
This is your last chance to run to the Center for Photographic Art in Carmel to see the exhibit Verdant Land and, with it, the works of Mimi Plumb. Plumb is part of a tradition of socially engaged photographers concerned with California and the West. In the 1970s, she explored subjects ranging from her suburban roots to the United Farm Workers movement in the fields, as they organized for union elections. Born in Berkeley and raised in the suburbs of San Francisco, Plumb has served on the faculties of the San Francisco Art Institute, San Jose State University, Stanford University, and the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. She currently lives in Berkeley. The show is on display until Sunday, Sept. 3. [AP]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.