Visuals 09.02.21

UNINTENDED ICONS
“George Floyd, Emma Gonzalez, Amanda Gorman and others are considered icons because of a movement or their accomplishments,” says artist Cheryl Kampe, who is the featured artist for September at Venture Gallery (260 Alvarado St., Monterey). “My mission as an artist was to both capture and pay tribute to these icons.” In the paintings that make up this exhibit, which runs through Sept. 30, Kampe captures these iconic individuals in a style that is fittingly reminiscent of religious icon painting. [AP]
ANSEL ADAMS
There is still time to visit the collection of private photos of and by famed California photographer Ansel Adams currently on display at the Monterey Museum of Art’s La Mirada Cultural Center (720 Via Mirada, Monterey). The exhibit features 110 works, including portraits by and of Adams’ intimate acquaintances, as well as photographic portraits made of him. The work comes from a period that Jeanne Falk Adams – the artist’s daughter-in-law, as well as the curator of the exhibit – describes as “the most creative time in California history.” Viewable Sundays through Sept. 19. [AP]
