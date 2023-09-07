Visuals 09.07.23

STACEY GREGORY
Assemblage artist and painter Stacey Gregory flips game boards upside down and tosses out the rule books. Using recycled and unconventional materials, her work explores an incredible range of topics including our volatile relationships with technology, the body politic, climate change, startup culture, equal pay for equal work, the Ukrainian War, pandemics, cultural appropriation, Monopoly and The White Lotus. Her exhibit, ENDGAME, can be now seen in the Annand Gallery of the Pacific Grove Art Center. “I reference ancient history, Greek mythology, scientific research and art history to compose pieces that reach back to the origins of these contemporary issues and follow them through history to show if or how society has progressed,” Gregory wrote on her website. The above piece is titled “Jennifer Coolidge as Monica Vitti.”
ALICIA MEHEEN
Autumn is just around the corner, and the Carmel Art Association has a lineup of three shows to attend. One is a collaboration between watercolorists Alicia Meheen and Roianne Hart. Their show is titled Paint Potpourri. Meheen’s interests range from iconic Carmel coastal scenes to the Sierra to inland vineyards. Meheen lives in Carmel and began watercolor painting en plein air with Dorner Schueler in 1963. A reception happens from 4-7pm on Saturday, Sept. 9; the show is on display until Oct. 2.
